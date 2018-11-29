  • search

Man loses wallet on plane; gets it back along with more money in it!

By
    Los Vegas, Nov 29: A man reached Las Vegas to attend his sister's wedding but lost his wallet which contained 60 USD, a paycheck of 400 USD, his bank and identification card. The young man of 20, who is a carpenter by profession was understandably left sad but it didn't take much time for his mood to change when he discovered after getting back home that he had a package delivered which not only had his wallet but also more!

    Man loses wallet on plane; gets it back along with more money in it!
    Image Courtesy: Jeannie Shamatt

    Hunter Shamatt thought that he lost his wallet while flying from Omaha to Las Vegas and accordingly, informed Frontier Airlines about the missing item. After the wedding, Hunter was on his way back home with his parents but the family was worried whether the man would be allowed to board the flight since he did not have his ID card. He was nevertheless allowed in after an hour of interview.

    Once he was back, Hunter had the surprise of his life waiting for him. The package he received the next day had the wallet he lost and also a note that read: "Found this on a Frontier flight from Omaha to Denver-row 12, seat F wedged between the seat and wall. Thought you might want it back. All the best. PS: I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate getting your wallet back. Have fun!!!"

    Wow, the Good Samaritan!

    Hunter's mother Jeannia shared the note along with the episode on Facebook and it went viral and was shared 3,500 times and reacted to over 6,000 times.

    The Shamatt family reportedly found out the man who did it and according to a People report, it was Todd Brown from Omaha, a father of five children found the wallet in the plane and added 40 USD to the content so to add to its young owner's pleasure.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
