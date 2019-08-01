  • search
    Man 'confesses' to murder of Russian Instagram influencer

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Moscow, Aug 01: A man has been arrested in connection with a murder of Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova with more than 90,000 followers who was found dead in a suitcase in her Moscow apartment.

    The man has been identified as Komsomolskaya Pravda as the main suspect who had grown jealous after learning Karaglanova planned to go on holiday with another man.

    Ekaterina Karaglanova
    Photo courtesy: Ekaterina Karaglanova/Instagram

    20-four-year-old Ekaterina Karaglanova was discovered by the landlord after her parents had failed to make contact with her for several days.

    Karaglanova's body was found with multiple stab wounds, and she had been stripped down to a suspender belt.

    Constable's body found in UP canal, murdered suspected

    There was no sign of a struggle or a murder weapon at the scene.

    Karaglanova had studied at a medical university, ran a travel, fashion and lifestyle blog on Instagram.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
