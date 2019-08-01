Man 'confesses' to murder of Russian Instagram influencer

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Moscow, Aug 01: A man has been arrested in connection with a murder of Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova with more than 90,000 followers who was found dead in a suitcase in her Moscow apartment.

The man has been identified as Komsomolskaya Pravda as the main suspect who had grown jealous after learning Karaglanova planned to go on holiday with another man.

20-four-year-old Ekaterina Karaglanova was discovered by the landlord after her parents had failed to make contact with her for several days.

Karaglanova's body was found with multiple stab wounds, and she had been stripped down to a suspender belt.

There was no sign of a struggle or a murder weapon at the scene.

Karaglanova had studied at a medical university, ran a travel, fashion and lifestyle blog on Instagram.