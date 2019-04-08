Mallya’s appeal against extradition rejected

New Delhi, Apr 08: In a major setback for liquor baron, Vijay Mallya, a court in the UK has rejected his appeal against extradition. Mallya had appealed against the decision the UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to extradite him.

Mallya is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act or FEMA.

A London court had in December ruled that Mallya had a case to answer in the Indian courts. The court had also dismissed any bars to extradition on the ground of the prison conditions under which he would held.

The court accepted India's assurance that the he would receive all necessary medical care at Barrack 12 in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

Mallya it may be recalled had filed his application in the UK high court seeking permission to appeal against an extradition order signed by the Home Secretary. He will not face an oral hearing on his appeal against the decision.

In February, the UK's home office had said the British government has signed an order to extradite Mallya. He is currently on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 after the Indian authorities brought fraud and money laundering charges against him.

Mallya had indicated that that he intends to file an application to appeal against the order of the London Court. He had later told reporters that he would consider the verdict in detail and decide on the next course of action. His legal team later confirmed that he will seek leave to appeal against the court's order.