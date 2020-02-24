  • search
Trending Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad resigns

    By
    |

    Kuala Lumpur, Feb 24: Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohammad has announced his resignation. This will not pave the way for the formation of a new government.

    In a two line statement he said he has informed the country's king of his resignation. Further reports stated that his party Pribumi Bersatu has put the coalition, Pakatan Harapan.

    Mahathir Mohammad
    Mahathir Mohammad

    The decision follows a weekend of political wrangling. It was reported on Sunday that his party was planning on forming a new government that would exclude that would exclude his successor, Anwar Ibrahim.

    More RESIGNATION News

    Read more about:

    resignation malaysia mahathir mohamad

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X