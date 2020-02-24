Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad resigns

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 24: Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohammad has announced his resignation. This will not pave the way for the formation of a new government.

In a two line statement he said he has informed the country's king of his resignation. Further reports stated that his party Pribumi Bersatu has put the coalition, Pakatan Harapan.

The decision follows a weekend of political wrangling. It was reported on Sunday that his party was planning on forming a new government that would exclude that would exclude his successor, Anwar Ibrahim.