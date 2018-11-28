Malaysia Hindu temple riots: Cops warn against provocation

  • search

By
    Kuala Lumpur, Nov 28: The Malaysian police on Tuesday, November 27, warned of strict action against those who create more disturbance or resort to provocation following the second night of violence at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur.

    Image Courtesy: @ChannelNewsAsia

    Twenty-one people were arrested over rioting that broke out over a dispute over the relocation of the Hindu temple located in the Malaysian capital, the police said on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

    It all began on Monday (November 26) morning when a group of intruders attacked the Indian devotees praying at the temple and torched vehicles. Another group of people retaliated on Tuesday morning and vandalised the office of property developer MCT Berhad and torched more vehicles. A fire engine which went to the location was also damaged.

    While 700 anti-riot personnel were deployed in the area, temple members told local reporters that the mob consisted mainly of ethnic Malays who were armed with weapons like knives and asked the devotees to vacate the temple for the land is owned by One City Development.

    Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the incident was being probed and asked the people to avoid making statements that could jeopardise racial harmony.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 17:28 [IST]
