Majority of Americans think Trump will not win second term in 2020: Poll

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS has found that a majority of Americans feel that President Donald Trump will lose his bid for a second term in 2020. This finding has a similarity with the situation that existed two years ahead of former president Barack Obama's quest for a re-election in 2012. Obama, however, won the election defeating Republican Mitt Romney.

The poll was conducted between March 22 and 25 among a random sample of 1,014 adults who were reached via phone.

As per the findings, 54 per cent of Americans thinks Trump will end up as a one-term president and interestingly, it was exactly the same percentage of Americans who had thought the same about Obama six years ago. In terms of support, Obama had four points more at 44 per cent than that of Trump now. Six per cent of the respondents said they had no opinion.

The divide is more when one sees the figures party-wise. Among the Republicans, 79 per cent expects Trump as the winner in 2020 while 87 per cent Democrats feel he would end up as the losing candidate two years later. A large number of Independents also see him losing the test. In 2010, however, only 69 per cent Democrats thought Obama would win the next presidential poll - 10 points less than what Trump's men think today.

Trump announced his bid to rerun for the presidential post in February, a month after taking over the reins of the White House on January 20, 2017. He filed his re-election paperwork on his very Inauguration Day.

Former Democratic president Bill Clinton had even a worse scenario in 1995, two years after taking over the responsibility as less than a quarter of Americans felt him win a second term.

But neither is there any alternative to Trump

However, even as the poll forecast Trump losing the election in 2020, no alternative to his candidature was in sight. When the people were asked to name if any other candidate could be nominated for the election, none gathered more than one per cent support.

The candidates include Vice President Mike Pence, Romney, House Speaker Paul Ryann, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, South Carolina's retiring Representative Trey Gowdy and popular television personality Oprah Winfrey who many are anticipating to be a surprise candidate in the next presidential poll.

Names of some anti-Trump figures like Ohio Governor John Kasich, outgoing Arizona Senator Jeff Flake and Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse have been doing the rounds as probable candidates who could throw a Republican challenge to Trump.

Among the Democrats, former vice president Joe Biden was the most popular among the party's potential voters. An overwhelming majority of 84 per cent of Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents were in favour of Biden to win the nomination for the Democratic party.

Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont who lost to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race, got the support of 75 per cent while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren got the backing of 68 per cent respondents.

Biden, 75, and Sanders, 76, did not rule out there running for the presidency in 2020 though Warren, 68, said she was not in the race.

The names of California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also got some support from the potential Democratic voters.

OneIndia News

