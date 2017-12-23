Long March-2D rocket carries China's latest satellite to orbit

Beijing, Dec 23: China on Saturday launched a land exploration-satellite into a preset orbit for remote sensing operations, according to a media report.

It was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi in the early hours, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The satellite is mainly used for remote sensing exploration of land resources, it said.

A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space. The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series.

On November 6, China launched two BeiDou-3 satellites into space through a single carrier rocket. China is building its own navigation system to rival United States GPS.

PTI