YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion

    By
    |

    Beirut, Aug 10: Lebanon's prime minister says he is stepping down from his job in the wake of the Beirut port explosion last week that triggered public fury and mass protests.

    In a brief televised speech, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday that he is taking "a step back" so he can stand with the people "and fight the battle for change alongside them."

    Beirut explosion
    Beirut explosion

    He said: "I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon," repeating the last phrase three times.

    A brief while earlier, Diab's Cabinet resigned. The developments follow a weekend of anti-government protests in the wake of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut's port that caused widespread destruction, killed at least 160 people and injured about 6,000 others.

    Diab blamed corrupt politicians who preceded him for the "earthquake" that has hit Lebanon.

    "They (political class) should have been ashamed of themselves because their corruption is what has led to this disaster that had been hidden for seven years," he added.

    More LEBANON News

    Read more about:

    lebanon

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue