    Lahore: Four killed, 12 injured in blast near Data Darbar

    Lahore, May 08: At least four people were killed and 12 otherswere injured in a suicide attack near a car of police elite force in the immediate vicinity of Data Darbar in Pakistan's Lahore.

    At least four dead bodies were brought in to Mayo Hospital while 12 others are being treated for injuries.

    Lahore: Four killed, 12 injured in blast near Data Darbar
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    All four killed were police officials.

    According to initial reports, the police's elite force was made the target of the blast.

    Meanwhile, rescue and police officers have rushed to the spot along with a heavy convoy of police forces, and the injured persons are being shifted to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

    According to DawnNewsTV, the nature of the explosion has not yet been ascertained and a rescue operation is currently underway.

