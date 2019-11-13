LA Man wrongly convicted, jailed for 11 years for robberies he didn't do walks free

  • search
    Los Angeles, Nov 13: A man who spent 11 years in prison for a series of Los Angeles armed robberies he didn't commit has been exonerated.

    Ruben Martinez Jr. walked free from Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday after prosecutors reviewed his unwavering claim of innocence and agreed he had been wrongly convicted.

    LA Man wrongly convicted, jailed for 11 years for robberies he didnt do walks free
    Image Courtesy: @LADAOffice

    District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologized to Martinez for the injustice that led to a 47-year prison sentence. Martinez had been convicted of five robberies at the same auto paint shop from 2005 to 2007. He saw five appeals rejected.

    His wife and a former detective with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department prevailed on the district attorney's conviction review unit to track down alibi witnesses, who said he was at work and couldn't have committed the crimes.

