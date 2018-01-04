'Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted from Iran by a Pak backed group'

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is in a Pakistani jail on charges of being an Indian spy, was indeed abducted from Iran by one Mulla Umar Irani, who belongs to terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl, a CNN News 18 report said on Thursday. Jaish ul-Adl is said to be group funded by Pakistan.

OneIndia had in July, 2017, carried a story confirming that Jadhav was captured in Iran by the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Khorasan and then sold to the ISI in Pakistan. This revelation was made Baloch activist, Mehrab Sarjov.

All this lends credential to India's claim that Jadhav was in Iran for business and has been wrongly accused by Pakistan of being a RAW agent.

An ANI report on December 29 quoted Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri as saying that Jadhav was "never arrested from Balochistan", in fact, he was, "abducted from Iran by Pakistani state-sponsored religious proxies and handed over to Pakistani forces."

This comes hours after Pakistan released yet another video of Jadhav in which he says he has not been harmed in captivity. In the video, Jadhav, who's on death row in Pakistan, is purportedly saying that he felt that his mother and wife were scared during the meeting as an Indian diplomat was shouting at them.

India's stand on such videos has been consistent from the day first footage was released. The Ministry of External Affairs has maintained that either the videos are doctored or Jadhav has been forced to read out a script given by Pakistani agencies.

On December 25, Jadhav met his wife and his mother that became a highly controversial issue. Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan, and convicted of planning espionage and sabotage. He was tried in a military court and sentenced to death for spying and terrorism. His appeal against his sentence before Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa is still pending. India approached the International Court of Justice, which stayed the execution in May last year.

