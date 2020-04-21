Kim Jong Un not gravely unwell, reports say

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Seoul, Apr 21: North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un is not gravely ill, South Korean government officials have said.

Citing unnamed sources in the South Korean government, reports said that he was receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure. The sources said that the reports about his health are not true. There are no unusual signs coming from North Korea, the officials also said.

There have been speculations about his health after he has missed several events. He recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15. Four days before that he had been seen at a government meeting.

While the severity is hard to assess, the concerns about his health are credible, a CNN report said citing sources.

The Daily NK, an online newspaper based in South Korea, which reports on North Korea said that Kim Jong had undergone a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12.