    Kashmir is a nuclear flash point, says General Asif Ghafoor

    By Shreya
    Islamabad, Aug 17: A day after India announced that it might review its "no first use" nuclear policy, Pakistan's ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, "Kashmir is definitely a nuclear flash point."

    "Kashmir is definitely a nuclear flash point." He added that the Pakistani armed forces are fully prepared to repulse any form of Indian aggression. "Kashmir dispute is a fight to be fought for long," Ghafoor said.

    Major General Asif Ghafoor
    "Kashmir dispute is a fight to be fought for long," he said adding that the Pakistani armed forces are fully prepared to repulse any form of Indian aggression.

    This statement comes a day after India announced that it might review its "no first use" nuclear policy.

    How Pakistan reacted to Rajnath Singh's 'no first use' nuclear policy statement

    Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India has always adhered to its "no first use" policy on nuclear weapons but "what happens in the future will depend on circumstances".

    "Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atalji's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'no first use'. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," the defence minister tweeted.

    Singh made the comments after visiting Rajasthan's Pokhran - the site of India's nuclear tests in 1974 during Indira Gandhi's regime and in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

    The remark comes in the midst of rising tension between New Delhi and Islamabad over Kashmir.

