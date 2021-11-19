Kamala Harris to become first woman with Presidential power: Here's why

Kamala Harris meeting PM Modi is 'coming of age' moment for Indian diaspora, says her home state newspaper

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Nov 19: Joe Biden will transfer the presidential power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy. With this, Harris will become the third person, and the first woman to serve as Acting President of the United States.

"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," she added.

Biden's first physical as president

The president left early Friday for the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of Washington DC.

Biden, who turns 79-years-old on Saturday, is the oldest person to have ever taken office as US president.

Although his age has raised concerns about his health, Biden's last full health examination in December 2019 said he was "healthy, vigorous'' and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," according to a doctor's report at the time.

After the procedure on Friday afternoon, President Biden is scheduled to take part in the annual "pardoning" of the national Thanksgiving turkey.

with inputs from DW news

Friday, November 19, 2021, 22:27 [IST]