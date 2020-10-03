Joe Biden and wife Jill test negative for COVID-19

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Oct 2: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested negative for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump's infection.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump's infectionwas announced.

In a social media post, Biden thanked his supporters for messages of concern. He added, "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

It's unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat's campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden's test and his travel plans later Friday.