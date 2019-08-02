  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk will now help NASA land human on Moon in 2024

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Aug 02: NASA is planning on another Moon mission, Artemis which will take the first women and the next man to space. The mission is expected to take off in 2024. This will be the first time since 1976 that the US is attempting to land humans on the lunar surface.

    And for the mission, the US space agency has selected 13 firms -- including Blue Origin of Jeff Bezos and SpaceX of Elon Musk -- to develop space technologies. And the best part is that they're not charging a penny.

    Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk will now help NASA land human on Moon in 2024

    Artemis is named after the twin sister of Apollo who is also the Goddess of the Moon and the hunt.

    Musk's SpaceX is going to help NASA build its rockets. It is also going to help NASA figure out how to refuel in space. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin with Houston and Goddard are developing a navigation system for precise landing on various locations on the surface of the Moon.

    NASA said the mission "encompasses all of our efforts to return humans to the Moon -- which will prepare us and propel us on to Mars."

    Now, NASA gives you an opportunity to send your name to Mars

    The programme to return astronauts to the lunar surface is planned to launch by 2024, according to the US space agency.

    As the 'torch bringer,' literally and figuratively, Artemis will light our way to Mars," the US space agency said in a statement. With the mission, NASA plans to explore regions of the Moon never visited before, unlock mysteries of the universe and test the technology that will extend the bounds of humanity farther into the Solar System.

    "We go now to the Moon, not as a destination, but as a proving ground for all the technology, science, and human exploration efforts that will be critical for missions to Mars.

    "On the lunar surface we will pursue water ice and other natural resources that will further enable deep space travel. From the Moon, humanity will take the next giant leap to Mars," NASA said.

    More NASA News

    Read more about:

    nasa jeff bezos elon musk spacex

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 6:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue