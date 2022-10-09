Fact-check: Yes, Cyber Swachhta Kendra was launched by Govt to keep hackers away

Iran state-run news channel 'hacked' for several seconds [Video]

Tehran, Oct 09: Iran's state-run television was hacked on Saturday during a live broadcast by protesters, thereby disrupting the coverage to display an anti-government message amid ongoing unrest across the country, reported CNN.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency was hacked for a few seconds by anti-revolutionary elements when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was attending a meeting in the southern city of Bushehr.

The viral clip of the incident shows IRIB/IRINN services was interrupted with a video of a cartoon mask with a beard and heavy brows against a black backdrop, the report said.

BREAKING: Islamic Republic’s state-owned TV network hacked during a Khamenei address and the message: “The blood of our youth is dripping from your fingers.” Another message displayed: Rise up and Join Us.#مهسا_امینی#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/GliPMHUgJo — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 8, 2022

The video of the mask was followed by a screen showing a photo of Khamenei with a target superimposed on his face alongside photos of Nika Shahkarami, Hadis Najafi, Mahsa Amini, and Sarina Esmailzadeh - all young women who have died in Iran in the last month, ANI reported.

22-year-old Amini died after being detained by the morality police. The other three, two of them just teenagers, died in the protest movement that has erupted since Amini's death. Alongside the photos on the screen was a message that read, "Join us and rise up" and "The blood of our youth is dripping from your grip," along with the social media handles for the hacker group Edaalat-e Ali, which translates to Ali's Justice, reported added.

The nationwide protests erupted in Iran after Amini's death. She was taken into the government's morality police for apparently not wearing her hijab properly. This triggered violent clashes between demonstrators and authorities.

