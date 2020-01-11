  • search
Trending Iran Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Iran plane crash: FM Zarif apologises for plane 'disaster', cites 'US adventurism'

    By PTI
    |

    Tehran, Jan 11: Iran plane crash: Iranian FM apologises for plane 'disaster', cites 'US adventurism'

    Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday offered his country's "profound regrets, apologies and condolences" after the armed forces admitted shooting down a Ukrainian airliner due to "human error".

    Irans foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    "A sad day," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," he said.

    "Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

    'Unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner, admits Iran; Calls it human error

    Iran announced Saturday that its military "unintentionally'' shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

    The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad. No one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

    More IRAN News

    Read more about:

    iran plane crash apologises

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue