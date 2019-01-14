  • search
    Iran: Cargo plane with 10 people on-board crashes near Tehran; all feared dead

    Tehran, Jan 14: A Cargo plane carrying 8 crew members crashed in Alborz province Tehran on Monday. Emergency agencies continue to respond.

    Iran: Cargo plane with 10 people on-board crashes near Tehran

    The airplane departed from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, carrying cargo and 10 people, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency. The Boeing 707 reportedly failed to reach the runway and hit the airport fencing.

    Fars News has uploaded photos and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the crash.

    Local authorities immediately sent a medevac helicopter and ambulances to the crash site. There are no immediate reports on casualties.

