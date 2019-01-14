Iran: Cargo plane with 10 people on-board crashes near Tehran; all feared dead

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Tehran, Jan 14: A Cargo plane carrying 8 crew members crashed in Alborz province Tehran on Monday. Emergency agencies continue to respond.

The airplane departed from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, carrying cargo and 10 people, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency. The Boeing 707 reportedly failed to reach the runway and hit the airport fencing.

Fars News has uploaded photos and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the crash.

🎥🔴سخنگوی سازمان هواپیمایی کشوری: هواپیما قرقیزستانی و از نوع بوئینگ باری ۷۰۷ بوده است که به هنگام فرود در فرودگاه فتح از باند خارج شده و دچار حادثه شده است pic.twitter.com/YWw9UJRo1E — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 14, 2019

Local authorities immediately sent a medevac helicopter and ambulances to the crash site. There are no immediate reports on casualties.