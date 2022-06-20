International news brief: Catch top headlines from across the globe here

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Jun 20: Welcome to OneIndia daily international news brief. In a stunning blow, French President Emmanuel Macron lost his parliamentary majority leaving French politics in turmoil, while another deadly shooting near Washington DC has left many, including the cops injured. We bring you the top headlines from around the world to kick start your day.

Macron loses Parliament majority

Less than two months after being re-elected as President of France, Emmanuel Macron lost the majority in the French National Assembly. Macron had called on voters to deliver a solid majority, but his coalition lost dozens of seats in the election. The results have tarnished Macron's April presidential election victory when he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades.

Another deadly shooting in US

Another shooting incident has been reported in the United States. Multiple people were on Sunday shot at in Washington DC near the site of the Juneteenth music concert. A police officer was injured in the shooting, while the hunt for the suspect is on.

One person died and several others have been injured. The police said that the victims included a 15 year old who was pronounced dead at the scene, two adults and an officer. The shooting took place at around 6 pm.

Colombia picks 1st leftist president

Colombia will be governed by a leftist president for the first time after former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly defeated a real estate millionaire in a runoff election that underscored people's disgust with the country's traditional politicians. Petro's third attempt to win the presidency earned him 50.48% of the votes Sunday, while political outsider Rodolfo Hernández got 47.26%, according to results released by election authorities.

Strong earthquake hits Taiwan

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake had an estimated depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the US Geological Survey. It struck 38 kilometers south of Hualien city in Taiwan's east at 9:05 a.m. local time (0105 GMT).

A second smaller tremor hit about half an hour later, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau.

No tsunami warnings were issued. Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

Ukraine expects Russia to intensify its fighting

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that Russia was likely to intensify its "hostile activity" this week, as Kyiv awaits a historic decision from the European Union on its membership application.

Nearly three months after Russia launched a bloody invasion of his country, Zelensky said there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the EU this week, adding in his evening address that "only a positive decision is in the interests of the whole of Europe."

Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia

A government attorney for the Philippines was fatally shot in an Uber while visiting Philadelphia, officials said. John Albert Laylo was heading to Philadelphia International Airport with his mother to board a flight and was stopped in the Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania around 4:10 am Saturday.

The war in Ukraine could last 'for years': Nato chief

The war in Ukraine could last "for years", warned NATO's head, according to an interview published Sunday by German daily newspaper Bild.

"We must be prepared for this to last for years," said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices."

Sri Lanka to resume flights to India

Sri Lankan said it will resume flights from the northern Jaffna peninsula to India next month. The northern Jaffna peninsula's Palaly airport is to resume flights to India from next month.

"Resuming the flights would improve tourism and help the country in the current dollar crisis," said Sri Lankan Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

(with PTI, DW news inputs)