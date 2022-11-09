YouTube
    Indian Navy team in Mauritius for Annual Species Forces and Diving Refresher Camp

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Port Louis, Nov 09: Indian Navy training team is in Mauritius to participate in the 13th edition of the Annual Species Forces and Diving Refresher Camp and will train the Mauritius police force in niche skills.

    The team will train the Mauritius police force in niche skills like asymmetric warfare, maritime interdiction operations, underwater operations and mix-gas diving, said the Indian Navy spokesperson.

    "#IndianNavy Training Team in #Mauritius for 13th Annual #SpecialForces & Diving Refresher Camp. Will train the Mauritius Police Force in niche skills - Asymmetric Warfare, Maritime Interdiction & Underwater Ops, and Mix-Gas Diving," said the Indian Navy spokesperson in a tweet on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Naval ship Shivalik and Kamorta participated in the 70th International Fleet Review at Yokosuka, Japan. The Indian naval ships were led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla.

    "#INSShivalik & #INSKamorta led by RAdm Sanjay Bhalla #FOCEF at the #InternationalFleetReview by #JMSDF at Yokosuka, #Japan, saluted the Prime Minister of Japan Mr Fumio Kishida embarked onboard #JSIzumo with Japanese martial music & Saare Jahan Se Achha playing in the background," said the Indian Navy.

    The spokesperson of the Indian Navy said in a tweet that Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar witnessed the International Fleet Review.

    "Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS witnessed the #InternationalFleetReview2022 hosted by #JMSDF at Yokosuka, Japan to mark the 70th Anniversary of its formation. #INSShivalik & #INSKamorta participated in the review," it tweeted.

    indian navy

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 14:27 [IST]
    X