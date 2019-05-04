  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian man gets $4mn in Dubai jackpot but can’t get it: Here’s why

    By
    |

    Dubai, May 04: An Indian man won a USD 4 million jackpot in Dubai in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

    Shojith KS, who lives in Sharjah, won on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Duty Free's Big Ticket series draw which was livestreamed on YouTube.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Shojith bought his winning ticket online on April 1, but is unaware that he is now a multi-millionaire as he repeatedly rejected the calls of the officers who tried to get in touch with him.

    "If (our calls) don't get through we will keep on trying. And if we still can't get in touch with Shojith, we are going to his house - we know where he lives in Sharjah," Richard, who conducts the Big Ticket Raffle at the Abu Dhabi International Airport every month, told the Khaleej Times.

    Another Indian expatriate Mangesh Mainde won a BMW 220i in the draw, it said, adding that eight other Indian nationals and one Pakistani won 9 consolation prizes.

    Last year, Indian driver from Kerala John Varughese won dirham 12 million in the raffle draw.

    In January, another Keralite in the UAE had won a dirham 12 million in the raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.

    Eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won dirham 1 million each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October 2017.

    lok-sabha-home

    More UAE News

    Read more about:

    uae dubai

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 22:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue