Indian Embassy issues urgent advisory to Indians in Ukraine: 'LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY'

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 2: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an urgent advisory to stranded Indians in Kharkiv to leave the city immediately in an all-caps Tweet.

"URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV. FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY. PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*," the message from the embassy read.

The advisory, which did not specify whether these places are in Ukraine or in other countries, came amid raging fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Indian embassy in Poland had issued an urgent advisory to Indians asking them to travel at the earliest to the Budomierz border for check point for a relatively quick entry to Poland while advising them to travel South to transit via Hungary or Romania.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its seventh day today as the Russian forces reportedly captured port city Kherson.