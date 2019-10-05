India will increase violent oppression and use it as excuse to strike across LoC: Imran Khan

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Islamabad, Oct 05: Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan said that anyone from AJK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) trying to cross the LoC to help those in Kashmir would be playing into the narrative of India.

In a series of tweets, Khan said, "I understand the angering of the Kashmiris in AJK (PoK) seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK ( Jammu and Kashmir) under inhumane curfew for over 2 months."

But anyone crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for the Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative, he also said.

He further said, " a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal Indian occupation by trying to label it as Islamic terrorism being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir and attack across the LoC."

Intruder from Pakistan apprehended by BSF at Jammu

Meanwhile,Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he used provocative and irresponsible statements at the recently concluded UNGA on Kashmir issue.

Raveesh Kumar also alleged that the Pakistan PM doesn't know how to conduct international relationships. "Imran Khan does not know how to conduct international relationships. The most serious thing is he gave an open call for jihad against India which is not normal."

Though India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue must be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan. However, hasn't stopped other world leaders from mentioning the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly.

There were these four countries- Pakistan, China, Malaysia and Turkey raised the Kashmir issue at the UNGA in different ways.