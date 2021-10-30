In pics: PM Modi interacts with President Biden, other world leaders at G20 Summit

PM Modi interacts with President Biden

In the pictures, Modi is seen walking with Biden in a half embrace, apparently sharing light chitchat. The two leaders are seen as happy to be in each other's company.

Biden hosted Modi at the White House on September 24 for their first in-person meeting.

PM Modi with Macron

In other photos, PM Modi is seen embracing Macron and engaged in an animated discussion with Trudeau and Johnson.

With G20 family

Earlier, all the world leaders participating in the G20 Summit, including Modi, gathered for a ''family photo''.

''World leaders meet in Rome for the @g20org Summit, an important multilateral forum for global good,'' the PMO said in another tweet.

G20 summit

The prime minister will be participating in the G20 Summit in Rome from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the population of the planet.