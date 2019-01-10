In his meeting with Chinese prez, Kim Jong-un reaffirms commitment to denuclearisation

  • search
    Pyongyang, Jan 10: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has continued to carry on the legacy he set up in 2018 into 2019. The leader, who met a number of world leaders last year in his quest for denuclearisation including US President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to find a denuclearised Korean Peninsula and vowed to produce good results from his second summit with Trump this year, Chinese media reported on Thursday, January 10.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
    Kim made the promise during his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, January 8, Xinhua News Agency said. Kim was in China for a four-day visit - his fourth to the giant neighbour and its only reliable partner in the region in 10 months.

    The Chinese president, who Kim had met more than once ahead of his historic meeting with Trump in Singapore in June last year, backed the latter's meeting with Trump and hoped that the duo will find a common ground to progress. He also reiterated China's willingness to play a "positive" and "constructive" role in the peace process.

    "China hopes that the DPRK and the United States will meet each other halfway. China stands ready to work with the DPRK and relevant parties to play a positive and constructive role in maintaining peace and stability and realizing denuclearization on the peninsula and lasting peace and stability in the region," Xi was quoted as saying.

    Kim's latest visit to China which came at the latter's behest came amid speculation that the second summit between the North Korean and American leaderships is imminent.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
