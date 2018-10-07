Imran Khan vows greater share for Balochistan in game-changer CPEC

Islamabad, Oct 7: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to give Balochistan, one of his country's troubled provinces, more than what its due in the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, often considered a game-changer in the country's economic fortunes.

Khan, who took as Pakistan's 22nd premier in August, made his first visit to Balochistan and he chaired a cabinet meeting in the provincial capital Quetta. The prime minister was accompanied by other top ministers of the government besides provincial leaders and other assistants.

"Progress of the country is linked with development of Balochistan. The federal government will extend all possible cooperation to Balochistan to overcome its financial crisis and eliminate poverty. Balochistan would be paid more than its due share in the CPEC projects," Pakistan's The Express Tribune quoted the 65-year-old as saying.

Khan also said on the occasion that he will remain in constant touch with Balochistan's Chief Minister Jam Kamal and other stakeholders to ensure that the province doesn't miss out from getting its share in the country's progress.

"A comprehensive strategy would be worked out for an early progress of Balochistan in light of proposals to be submitted by the provincial government," Khan said.