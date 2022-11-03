Imran Khan shot at 6 times in suspected assassination attempt | Video

Imran Khan again targets Pakistan's establishment on Day 2 of protest march; govt rules out talks over snap polls

Islamabad, Nov 03: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan got injured after a man opened fire at a container truck the former Pakistan prime minister was riding on alongside his supporters. He has been taken to Lahore for treatment.

Khan had been struck in the leg while traveling in the Wazirabad district of the eastern Punjab province almost 200 km (120 miles) from Islamabad, the capital.

Khan is now out of danger. The gunman who shot at the former Pakistan Prime Minister was arrested.

#WATCH | A firing occurred near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad today. Imran Khan sustained injuries on his leg; a man who opened fire has been arrested.



"This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him," Khan aide, Raoof Hasan, told AFP.

"A gunman fired six shots at the countainer-mounted-truck carrying the former Pakistan Prime Minister today," said another Imran Khan aide.

"Khan was traveling in a large convoy of cars and trucks in the direction of Islamabad, the capital. Once in Islamabad, Khan hoped to place significant pressure on the government to call early elections," according to DW news.

Following the assault, Khan was spotted with his foot bandaged after he was moved to another vehicle from the container truck. His party said several supporters were also wounded.

The shooting occurred days after he began his trek from the capital of Punjab province, Lahore, alongside his supporters.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 18:55 [IST]