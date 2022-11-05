YouTube
    Imran Khan's speeches barred from airing in Pakistan

    Islamabad, Nov 05: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's speeches have been barred from airing in Pakistan channels.

    Pakistan's electronic media watchdog on Saturday prohibited television channels from airing or rebroadcasting ousted premier Khan's speeches or media talks. It said that his content would likely to create hatred among the people and endanger national security.

    Imran Khan's speeches barred from airing in Pakistan

    "In case of any violation, the observed licence may be suspended ... without any show-cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law," it said in a notification, according to a PTI report.

    It also said that the ex-premier during his long march speeches and a day ago in an address from hospital "made aspersions against the state institutions by levelling baseless allegations for orchestrating an assassination plan". The media watchdog said that airing such content violated several laws and was likely to create "hatred among the people" or was prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order or was likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity or endanger national security.

    Khan suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province on Thursday, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government. Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, alleged in his address to the nation on Friday from hospital that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a sinister plot to assassinate him in the same way as former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial constitute a "full court commission" to probe the allegations levelled by Khan. He said Khan is a "liar from head to toe" and is trying his best to destroy Pakistan. The Pakistan Army has also dismissed the ousted premier's remarks as "absolutely unacceptable".

