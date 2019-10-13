  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Imran Khan discusses Kashmir issue with Iran President Hassan Rouhani

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Oct 13: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday discussed the situation in Kashmir with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani amidst tensions with India after New Delhi abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

    Khan, who visited Tehran on Sunday to help mitigate tensions between bitter regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, held talks with President Rouhani at the presidential palace and later met with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said Khan discussed the situation in Kashmir with Rouhani and expressed gratitude over "Iran's support" on the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter" and has asked Islamabad to accept the reality.

    [Scrapping of Article 370 was for unity of India: Modi]

    India has also said that there is no scope for any third party mediation on the Kashmir issue. It was Prime Minister Khan's second visit to Iran this year.

    He also had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian President on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA Session in New York in September. He is expected to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Pakistan has been trying to improve ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia due its close ties with both nations.

    Former premier Nawaz Sharif also visited the two capitals in 2016 to seek reduction in their differences.

    PTI

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan iran

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue