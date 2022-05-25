YouTube
    I am sick and tired, we have to act: Biden on Texax shooting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, May 25: President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman open fire at a Texas elementary school killing 21 including 18 kids.

    "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," Biden said at the White House. "I am sick and tired. We have to act," Biden also said.

    US President Joe Bide

    In a horrific mass shooting, an 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 18 children and 3 adults at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

    This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

    The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 9:03 [IST]
