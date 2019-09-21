‘Howdy Modi’ Event: Date, Time, Schedule, Ticket and More

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 21: The stage is set for the mega "Howdy, Modi!" Indian-American community event in Houston on Sunday.

President Trump will join Prime Minister Modi and they will address more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy Modi' event.

In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump would fly to Houston on Sunday, September 23, just for a few hours to join Modi at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US.

The event will be an amalgam of the world's most influential democracy and the world's largest democracy. Besides those who have signed up, there will also be a bipartisan delegation of governors, members of Congress, mayors, and other public officials.

Howdy, Modi event

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?' is a friendly greeting commonly used in the south-western US. The organisers have said, "Howdy, Modi! Shared dreams, bright futures. Over 1,000 volunteers and 650 Texas-based Welcome Partner organizations are associated with the event.

Howdy, Modi event Date and Time

PM Modi will address an event on September 22, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The event will start at 10:00 am on Sunday. Doors will open at 7:30 am and close at 10:00 am before the event starts.

The programme will end at 1:00 pm.

The event has been organised by The Texas India Forum. Besides PM Modi's address, the event will also have Indian cultural programmes.

The 'Howdy, Modi!' event is the third meeting between Donald Trump and PM Modi in three months, after the G20 summit in Japan in June and the G7 summit in France last month. The organisers hope to keep the event non-partisan and have invited speakers including Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives.

Howdy Modi event tickets

Over 50,000 attendees have registered in just three weeks for the event through online registration. However, waitlist registration for free passes is still open. There are two types of registrations for the event- "General Registration', and 'Student registration'.

The event is all sold out.

90-minute cultural programme

The speeches from Modi and Trump will be preceded by a 90-minute cultural programme and will be broadcast live in Hindi, English and Spanish to over two billion people all across the world.

'Howdy Modi' is about the unity of culture more than anything else and it will bring, we hope US-India and Texas closer than ever.

A cultural programme, that will feature a mix of artists from Houston and elsewhere in Texas will be held. It will not feature any performers from India, as

TIF has insisted on showcasing the wealth of talent within the Indian­American community.

'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures'

The summit, with the tag line of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' will highlight the contributions of Indian ­Americans to enrich the American life as well as the key role it has played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

Houston, which has one of the largest concentration of over 5,00,000 Indian-American community in the US, is the energy capital of the world. Energy security is a priority area for the prime minister.

Third major address by PM Modi

This will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-­American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re­-election in May.

The previous two were at theMadison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.