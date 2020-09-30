US Presidential Debate 2020: Will you shut up man, Biden to Trump

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Sep 30: Donald Trump and Joe Biden took to the state in the first presidential debate.

Joe Biden greeted Trump with a how are you doing man at the start of the first debate.

Both leaders adhered to social distancing protocols by not shaking hands.

Trump said that they won the elections and hence we have the right to chose her. He was referring to the nomination Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Biden said that he is not opposed to justice.

Biden attacked Trump over the handling of the coronavirus. "He still hasn't even acknowledged that he knew this was happening, knew how dangerous it was going to be back in February, and he didn't even tell you."

He is on record as saying it. He panicked or he just looked at the stock market, one of the two, because guess what, a lot of people die and lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker, Biden also said.

When I hear 200,000 deaths, I think of the empty chairs at dining room tables all across the country, which just months ago were filled by loved ones. It didn't have to be this bad, Biden said.

Joe wants to shut down this Country. I want to keep it open, Trump said. Folks, do you have any idea what this clown's doing? I tell you what, he is not for anybody needing healthcare, Biden said.

While being interrupted by Trump, Biden said, will you shut up man. This is so unpresidential. Keep yapping man, Biden also said. Trump has no healthcare plan as over 7 million in US have contracted Covid-19, Biden also said.

Trump said that the American people want law and order. Joe Biden will not even say those words, Trump also said. 'You could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood,' Trump also said.

Biden attacked Trump and called him Vladimir Putin's puppy. We beat the recession and he came and put it right back, Biden said.