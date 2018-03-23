How to save a hungry stray dog from dying? Learn from 2 years resolve of a Canadian bus driver

Ottawa, March 23: What do you do when you meet an emaciated stray dog in your neighbourhood? If you are a dog lover and can't ignore the pleading eyes of the canine, you end up feeding him/her with some biscuits and feel good that you have done your job. That is what any normal human does. But this Canadian school bus driver by saving a stray dog showed the world what actually kindness, love and commitment mean in today's supersonic age when we don't even care for our fellow humans.

Two years ago, the lady bus driver, who loves to remain anonymous, while driving her vehicle saw a famished-looking dog scavenging through a trash bin to find some food. The dog looked very thin and desperate, she told reporters. However, she could not do anything as she had no food with her then. Call it divine intervention or sheer coincidence, the bus driver met the dog once again on the roadside and this time she gave him a food packet. Since that day, till now, every Monday to Friday, the bus driver is providing food to the dog.

The Good Samaritan is a member of the Feed The Furbabies Canada, a group that works for stray animals in rural communities of the country. "She has continued to feed him every day, Monday to Friday, at the same location," Kareena Grywinski, founder of the Feed The Furbabies Canada, told The Dodo. "He sits and patiently waits every day no matter what the weather is like."

Reports say although very little is known about the dog, he looks healthy, these days. Members of the Feed The Furbabies Canada say that the dog probably has no one to feed him and he depends mostly on the food given by the bus driver. The voluntary organisation has regretted the fact that it can't provide shelter and food to all stray dogs in the country, in spite of their efforts to rescue and rehabilitate as many as possible.

A video--posted by the Feed The Furbabies Canada on Facebook--showing the dog wagging his tail and waiting for the bus to halt so that the bus driver give him food has gone viral now. Watch the video below:

OneIndia News

