Honey trap: High level probe ordered as 3 officials return from Pakistan

A high-level probe has been ordered by the Indian government after it was found that attempts were being made to honey-trap Indian officials. A new module set up by Pakistan in Bangladesh is aiming at honey-trapping Indian officials.

Three junior level officers from India, working in Pakistan were the first targets of this module. With these reports emerging they were asked to return to their headquarters in India with immediate effect.

MEA sources said that the three officials were working in the language department of the High Commission, returned recently to the headquarters of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) in New Delhi after they apprised senior officers in the mission about the attempt.

They said a decision on their return to Islamabad will be taken after the due process of investigation into the episode was over.

Currently, the three officials are being questioned by concerned authorities to know about further details of the plot by the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

There have been similar attempts in the past by the ISI to honeytrap officials of the Indian High Commission to extract sensitive information.

The attempt to lure the three officials came to light at a time when there has been a chill in the bilateral relationship between the two countries over a host of issues, including cross-border terrorism.

