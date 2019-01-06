Hindu Temple vandalised in Bangladesh during clashes

  • search
    Dhaka, Jan 6: A Hindu temple was vandalised in clashes between two groups in Bangladesh's central Tangail district, a media report said Sunday. The incident took place in the upazila's Kokadair area on Friday.

    The family of the temple's owner was also attacked by a group of eight to nine people in Batra village of the district Friday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

    Chitta Ranjan acquired the land and built a temple of lord Shiva over 20 years ago, it said.

    The group of miscreants, led by a local resident of the same village, tried to forcefully seize the land where the temple is situated by vandalising Ranjan's home and attacking his family members, the report said.

    The accused had attempted to forcefully seize the land several times before as well, he claimed.

    There was a previous enmity that existed between Parimal and him over this land; Parimal had threatened him and attempted to forcefully seize the land several times before, he added.

