Hillary Clinton will run for presidency in 2020 again, says her former adviser

Washington, Nov 12: Hillary Clinton is yet not giving it up. The former first lady of the US and two time presidential candidate is predicted to make yet another bid for the White House in 2020, the year she turns 73.

As per an op-ed penned by Clinton's long-time adviser Mark Penn in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, October 11, the former secretary state is preparing a "Hillary 4.0" campaign for the next presidential election in which incumbent Donald Trump will see a re-election. Clinton lost to former president Barack Obama in the race for the Democratic candidature in 2008 while she was defeated by Republican Trump in the 2016 election.

Also Read | Obama takes a dig at Trump for "making stuff up"

Penn, who worked as a pollster to the Clintons from 1995-2008, wrote along with former New York City politician Andrew Stein in the op-ed that in her third presidential bid, the 71-year-old Clinton could reinvent herself "as a liberal firebrand". The leader would not "let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House," the duo wrote.

Clinton herself has time and again negated the possibility of a run in 2020 although she said in an interview in early November that "I'd like to be president" after saying "no" when asked whether she wanted to run for the top post again. She came very close to making history in 2016 by creating the possibility of becoming the first woman president of the US but eventually Trump won, sending several sections in the country in a state of shock.

It will be interesting if Clinton indeed joins the race in 2020 and locks horn with Trump - an opponent with whom she had ugly confrontations at times in the 2016 election.

Also Read | Explosives sent to Obama, Clinton: Trump calls it attack on democracy

Philippe Reines, another longtime aide to Clinton, told POLITICO in October that he thought it was odd that Clinton's name was not "in the mix" of potential 2020 contenders, he said more recently that he didn't know of a Democrat who would be able to challenge Trump successfully.

Clinton's husband Bill served two consecutive terms in the White House between 1993 and 2000.