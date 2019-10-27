Helicopter fire on ISIS linked fighters kills 9 in northwestern Syria

By PTI

Beirut, Oct 27: Helicopter gunfire early Sunday killed nine people near a northwestern Syrian village where "groups linked to the Islamic State group" were present, a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria said.

The helicopters targeted a home and car on the outskirts of the village of Barisha in the northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after US media said IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the same province.