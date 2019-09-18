Held for drunk riding, Florida couple have sex inside police car

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Tallahassee, Sep 18: A Florida couple arrested for riding their bicycles while being intoxicated engaged themselves into 'energetic sex' while cuffed in the back of a police car.

Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Hunter said that he pulled over two bicyclists who were riding around without their lights on and had almost been hit by a vehicle.

Identified as 31-year-old Aaron Thomas and 35-year-old Meghan Mondanaro, the couple was later arrested and placed behind bars on charges of DUI among others.

The officer said both suspects smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, according to FirstCoastNews.

According to a report, by the time the deputy was waiting outside his squad car, Thomas and Mondanaro stripped off their clothes and started having sex. The deputy further said that when he opened the door of the car to stop them, Thomas was naked and Mondanaro had her pants down.