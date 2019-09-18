  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Held for drunk riding, Florida couple have sex inside police car

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Tallahassee, Sep 18: A Florida couple arrested for riding their bicycles while being intoxicated engaged themselves into 'energetic sex' while cuffed in the back of a police car.

    Held for drunk riding, Florida couple have sex inside police car
    Representational Image

    Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Hunter said that he pulled over two bicyclists who were riding around without their lights on and had almost been hit by a vehicle.

    Identified as 31-year-old Aaron Thomas and 35-year-old Meghan Mondanaro, the couple was later arrested and placed behind bars on charges of DUI among others.

    The officer said both suspects smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, according to FirstCoastNews.

    According to a report, by the time the deputy was waiting outside his squad car, Thomas and Mondanaro stripped off their clothes and started having sex. The deputy further said that when he opened the door of the car to stop them, Thomas was naked and Mondanaro had her pants down.

    More DRUNK DRIVING News

    Read more about:

    drunk driving couple sex

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue