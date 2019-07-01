Heavy explosion reported in Kabul

  • search
    Kabul, July 01: An explosion took place that rocked the diplomatic district of Kabul's PD 16 on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital.

    Reuters witnesses said the sound shook the building. Kabul police officials confirmed there had been an explosion, but gave no immediate details.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but both the Taliban and Daesh have carried out recent blasts.

    Earlier on June 02, one person was killed and 17 others wounded Sunday in three successive blasts in Kabul.

    Among the wounded was an Afghan journalist who appeared to have been live-streaming the aftermath of the first explosion when a second bomb went off.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
