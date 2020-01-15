Hafiz Saeed pleads not guilty in terror funding case

  • search
    Lahore, Jan 15: Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed pleaded "not guilty" in two terror financing cases against him as the Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief finally recorded his statement in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here.

    The Counter Terrorism Department had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

    File photo of Hafiz Saeed
    Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

    At a hearing on January 10, a questionnaire was handed over to Saeed by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court.

    Ban to protect, ban to protect: Pakistan and its long history of eyewashes

    "In response to a questionnaire handed over to him by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore regarding terrror financing charges against him, Saeed on Tuesday submitted his reply in which he dismissed all charges against him. He pleaded not guilty," a court official told PTI after the in-camera hearing.

    The official said the ATC adjourned the hearing till Wednesday for final arguments.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 8:03 [IST]
