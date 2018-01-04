H-1B: A tweak in rules by Trump admin could send 7.5 lakh Indians back home

An estimated 500,000 to 750,000 Indian H-1B visa holder could be deported if a proposal by the Donald Trump administration goes through. The Trump administration is considering a proposal that could lead to a large scale deportation of foreigners especially Indians waiting for their green card.

The proposal which was circulated in the form of an internal memo in the Department of Homeland Security which oversees citizenship and immigration proposes to end the provision of granting extensions to H-1B visa holders whose applications for permanent residency had been accepted.

Nearly 7.5 Indian H1-B visa holders stare at the possibility of being sent back home if this proposal goes through. With the possibility of a major crisis staring, Immigration Voice an advocacy body in San Jose is planning to challenge this move through an outreach and also sue when the decision is announced.

McClatchy, D C Bureau which reported the proposal first said that the idea is to create a sort of 'self-deportation' of hundreds of thousands of Indian tech workers in the United States to open up those jobs for Americans."

An H-1B visa is granted for three years. It has the provision of three more with one extension following which the person has to return to his or her country. If approved for Green Card, they wait in the US using extensions.

OneIndia News