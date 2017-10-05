Google launches Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, to be available in India for Rs 61,000 in November

Google Pixel 2: Specifications, features

The Pixel 2 phone comes with a two-toned designed just like the previous phones with half glass and half metal at the back. The smartphone has a 5-inch full HD display. It runs on Android Oreo andis powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors and come with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage on board.

The Pixel 2 has a 12.3-megapixel rear camera with Optical Image Stablisation (OIS) and HDR. The smartphone comes with a Portrait mode. The Portrait mode is also available for the front camera for the smartphone. The Pixel 2 has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone also comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The smartphone is powered by a 2700 mAh battery.

The 64GB Pixel 2 will be priced at Rs 61,000 while the 128GB Pixel 2 will retail for Rs 70,000.