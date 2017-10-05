Google launches Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, to be available in India for Rs 61,000 in November

Google at its hardware launch event in San Francisco on Wednesday introduced the newest members of the Google Home family- the Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, Google Nest, Pixelbook, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, a Daydream upgrade, Pixel Buds and Google Clips.
Google Pixel 2: Specifications, features
The Pixel 2 phone comes with a two-toned designed just like the previous phones with half glass and half metal at the back. The smartphone has a 5-inch full HD display. It runs on Android Oreo andis powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors and come with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage on board.
The Pixel 2 has a 12.3-megapixel rear camera with Optical Image Stablisation (OIS) and HDR. The smartphone comes with a Portrait mode. The Portrait mode is also available for the front camera for the smartphone. The Pixel 2 has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
The smartphone also comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The smartphone is powered by a 2700 mAh battery.
The 64GB Pixel 2 will be priced at Rs 61,000 while the 128GB Pixel 2 will retail for Rs 70,000.
Google Pixel 2 XL: Specifications, features
The Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6-inch Quad HD display. It runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It is available in 64GB and 128GB storage choices.
The Pixel 2 XL also has 12.3-megapixel rear camera with Optical Image Stablisation (OIS) and HDR. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,520mAh battery.
The 64GB Pixel 2 XL will cost Rs 73,000 and 128GB Pixel 2 XL will come for Rs 82,000. The phones will be available in November with pre-orders starting from today.
Speakers
The smaller Home Mini speaker is meant to be used in more rooms, making the services of Google Home (or the Google Assistant) available to more people in a single house. The Google Home Max is a much larger speaker than the Google Home - it is said to be built for 20 times as powerful. The company also announced new features for Google Home, and expansion of features like Google Voice Match and handsfree calling to more regions.The Google Home Mini has been priced at $49 (roughly Rs. 3,200), and will go up for pre-orders on Wednesday itself in the seven nations the Google Home smart speaker is currently available in - Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, UK, and US. The smart speaker will go on sale from October 19. The Google Home Mini is mostly fabric covered, and features four LED lights. It will be available in Coral, Chalk, and Charcoal colour variants.
As for the Google Home Max, the speaker is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 26,000), and will go on sale only in December, starting with the US before being made available in other regions. It will be launched in Chalk and Charcoal colours, and will come with a 12-month subscription to the ad-free YouTube Red, which includes YouTube Music. It features 4.5-inch woofers, for much improved bass performance, apart from custom-made 0.7-inch tweeters. The company is also touting the Smart Sound feature, which adapts the audio to where the user is in the room, for the best acoustic performance. It is also covered with acoustically transparent fabric.
Google PixelBuds
Google debuted new wireless earbuds, dubbed Pixel Buds. The one thing that will perhaps irk most people is that Google has eliminated the 3.5mm jack just like Apple. It has gone all wireless. Pixel Buds will pair via Bluetooth to the new Pixel smartphones-and presumably any other devices that accept Bluetooth wireless earbuds.
Google PixelBuds offer upto 5 hours of listening time supporting 40 languages for translation, and they will be available in November for $160 (Rs 10,413).
Google Pixelbook laptop
The Google Pixelbook laptop was also announced and comes with upto 16GB RAM, Intel i5 and i7 processor along with Type-C USB charging. The laptop can also be used as a tablet. Google PixelBook also has a Pen as well.
The new Pixelbook sports a 12.3-inch display and comes in three configurations. It starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 65,000), with the Pixelbook Pen priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 6,500). The company says it will start allowing customers to pre-order the laptop from today onwards. It will go on sale on October 31.
