Google celebrates 19th birthday with 19 games on surprise spinner

Google is known for commemorating historical events, birthdays of famous personalities with a doodle. The giant search engine is celebrating its own 19th birthday with the most exciting doodle.

In this special birthday Google doodle, users can play games and watch small animations such as Pac Man, Birthday pinata, DJing (44th anniversary of Hip Hop), Theramin, Arpeggios, Scovile scales, Hallowe'en spells, Cricket cricket, Earth day quiz.

The search engine is now has 4.5 billion users in 160 countries.

Google was officially founded in the year 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and the first doodle was created in the same year.

The first Google doodle was in celebrating the Burning Man Festival designed by both the founders. It was actually created to notify users of of both Page and Brin attending the festival, and not being available.

OneIndia News