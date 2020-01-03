  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    General Soleimani killed: Iraqis dance on the street

    By
    |

    Baghdad, Jan 03: Hours after the killing of Iran's Quds Force chief, General Qasem Soleimani, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo shared a video of Iraqis dancing on the street.

    General Soleimani killed: Iraqis dance on the street
    Image Courtesy: @SecPompeo

    The 22 second clip shows people holding a rally. Several people are seen holding the national flag. The location is however unspecified. Iraqis - Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more, Pompeo said in a tweet.

    "At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a statement by the Pentagon read after the strike.

      Kota: Infants death toll mounts to 104, Cong govt faces flak|OneIndia News

      Iran Quds Force chief killed in rocket attack at Baghdad airport

      The strike was aimed at deterring further Iranian attack plans. The US will continue to take all necessary action to protect the people and its interests wherever they are in the world, the statement further said.

      US defence secretary Mark Esper said that the US would not accept attacks against its personnel in the region. He blamed Iran for the violence at the embassy. Attacks against us will be met with responses in the time, manner, and place of our choosing. We urge the Iranian regime to end their malign activities," a statement read.

      More IRAN News

      Read more about:

      iran baghdad airport rocket attack mike pompeo

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue