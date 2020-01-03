General Soleimani killed: Iraqis dance on the street

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Baghdad, Jan 03: Hours after the killing of Iran's Quds Force chief, General Qasem Soleimani, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo shared a video of Iraqis dancing on the street.

The 22 second clip shows people holding a rally. Several people are seen holding the national flag. The location is however unspecified. Iraqis - Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more, Pompeo said in a tweet.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a statement by the Pentagon read after the strike.

Iran Quds Force chief killed in rocket attack at Baghdad airport

The strike was aimed at deterring further Iranian attack plans. The US will continue to take all necessary action to protect the people and its interests wherever they are in the world, the statement further said.

US defence secretary Mark Esper said that the US would not accept attacks against its personnel in the region. He blamed Iran for the violence at the embassy. Attacks against us will be met with responses in the time, manner, and place of our choosing. We urge the Iranian regime to end their malign activities," a statement read.