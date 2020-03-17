  • search
    'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for Coronavirus

    Oslo, Mar 17: "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's epic fantasy series, took to Instagram on Monday to share his diagnosis.

    Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for Coronavirus
    Photo: Kristofer Hivju/Instagram

    Though in "good health", Hivju said, he and his family were in self-isolation. "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote.

    Coronavirus: Mandatory for foreign travellers to register themselves on return to Odisha

    The actor appealed to people to be "extremely careful". "... wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," he said.

    Hivju, 41, also urged fans and followers to follow the regulations for "staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions".

    He joins actors Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who tested positive for coronavirus. Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalised for treatment of the infection over the weekend. The number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 175,530 cases in 145 countries.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
