    G20 Summit: PM modi arrives in Japan, to hold talks with several leaders

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Tokyo, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan today for the G20 Summit. He would be attending several plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

    This will be Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted the news of Modi arriving in Kansai International Airport in Osaka in Japan.

    Modi, in his departure statement earlier, had said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

    "The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.

    The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

    He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".

    On the sidelines, Modi said, he "looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance.

    "I also look forward to hosting the next Russia, India, and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America, and India) leaders," he added.

    Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6:41 [IST]
