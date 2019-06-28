G-20: Modi meet Moon, discuss ways to enhance trade

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Osaka, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and discussed ways to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations.

    The two leaders met in this Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

    During their meeting, the two leaders expressed mutual desire to synergise India's Act East Policy with South Korea's New Southern Policy.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in Image coutesy: @MEAIndia

    The main focus of India's Act East Policy is to shift the country's trading focus from the west and neighbours to the booming South East Asian countries.

    The Moon administration's 'New Southern Policy' focuses on South Korea's development of its relations with Southeast Asia and ASEAN.

    Committed to open and free international trade: BRICS joint statement

    "A natural partnership strengthened by historical ties. On the margins of #G20 Summit PM @narendramodi had a good meeting with President of Republic of Korea," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

    "It is always special to meet my good friend, President Moon Jae-in. He is extremely passionate about furthering friendship between India and the Republic of Korea. Today, we talked about various steps to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations," Modi tweeted after his meeting with Moon.

    Friday, June 28, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
