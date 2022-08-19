From record rainfall to scorching heatwave, extreme weather conditions grapple China

India
    Beijing, Aug 19: China is currently witnessing extreme weather conditions across the country, with some regions hit by record heat waves and drought while others facing flood-related disasters. At least 17 people were killed, and 17 others remained missing today after a flash flood hit Datong Hui.

    The State media reported a state level-three emergency response was initiated as a total of 6,245 people from 1,517 households in six villages were affected by the flash flood in Qinghai. The mountain flood was triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall in Datong County on Wednesday night.

    According to media reports, a temperature of 45 degree Celcius was recorded in Chongqing today. After neighboring Sichuan Province, Chongqing is controlling power usage in the Liangjiang area, and others, after extreme heat led to a huge increase in the use of fans and air conditioners.

    Chongqing has a high number of factories that make automobiles and computers, and their closing could have an impact on supplies domestically and internationally. According to media reports, power shortages are also occurring in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2022
    X