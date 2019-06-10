Former Pak President Asif Ali Zardari arrested

  • search
    Ismlamabad, June 10: Former Pakistan president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has reportedly been arrested.

    The arrest was made by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in connection with the fake bank accounts case. Zardari had earlier sought an extension in interim bail in connection with the case, but Islamabad High Court rejected it, Pakistan media reported.

    NAB officials made the arrest from Zardari House in Islamabad today. The case pertains to illegal transactions of millions of rupees to private companies allegedly through fake bank accounts.

    Zardari served as the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

